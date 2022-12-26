In Friday’s session, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) marked $6.16 per share, down from $6.18 in the previous session. While Matrix Service Company has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTRX fell by -13.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.14 to $3.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.38% in the last 200 days.

On February 19, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) to Buy. A report published by Sidoti on February 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTRX. DA Davidson also Upgraded MTRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2019. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on March 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $22. Citigroup resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MTRX, as published in its report on July 05, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Matrix Service Company (MTRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Matrix Service Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MTRX has an average volume of 121.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.54%, with a loss of -2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Matrix Service Company Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Wilshire Securities Managem’s position in MTRX has increased by 933.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,965,463 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.06 million, following the purchase of 1,775,218 additional shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in MTRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 83,571 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,656,571.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -110,266 position in MTRX. Royce & Associates LP purchased an additional 42400.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.36%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $6.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its MTRX holdings by -10.27% and now holds 1.17 million MTRX shares valued at $6.01 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. MTRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.