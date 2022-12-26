The share price of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) rose to $15.22 per share on Friday from $15.13. While Horizon Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBNC fell by -26.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.80 to $14.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.16% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HBNC. Piper Jaffray also rated HBNC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $33.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2016. Sandler O’Neill January 07, 2016d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for HBNC, as published in its report on January 07, 2016.

Analysis of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HBNC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.64 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HBNC is recording an average volume of 206.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a gain of 4.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Horizon Bancorp Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is based in the USA. When comparing Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HBNC has increased by 9.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,029,067 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.25 million, following the purchase of 259,135 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in HBNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 119,658 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,333,562.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,363 position in HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.81%, now holding 2.05 million shares worth $33.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its HBNC holdings by -0.23% and now holds 1.99 million HBNC shares valued at $32.42 million with the lessened 4554.0 shares during the period. HBNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.00% at present.