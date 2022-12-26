As of Friday, Dril-Quip Inc.’s (NYSE:DRQ) stock closed at $26.96, up from $25.51 the previous day. While Dril-Quip Inc. has overperformed by 5.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRQ rose by 38.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.23 to $18.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.37% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) to Hold. A report published by Seaport Global Securities on July 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DRQ. Cowen resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for DRQ, as published in its report on November 04, 2020. Gabelli & Co also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dril-Quip Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DRQ is recording 290.14K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.23%, with a gain of 16.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.00, showing decline from the present price of $26.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dril-Quip Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DRQ has decreased by -3.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,235,987 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.26 million, following the sale of -199,785 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DRQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -83,733 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,647,298.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -94,892 position in DRQ. Weatherbie Capital LLC sold an additional 71908.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.87%, now holding 1.78 million shares worth $41.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its DRQ holdings by -0.21% and now holds 1.77 million DRQ shares valued at $41.67 million with the lessened 3800.0 shares during the period.