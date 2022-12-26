Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) closed Friday at $46.46 per share, up from $46.16 a day earlier. While Sun Life Financial Inc. has overperformed by 0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLF fell by -14.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.49 to $37.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.09% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On February 10, 2022, National Bank Financial Downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) to Sector Perform. A report published by CIBC on October 05, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for SLF. RBC Capital Mkts May 07, 2020d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SLF, as published in its report on May 07, 2020. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

The current dividend for SLF investors is set at $2.15 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SLF is recording an average volume of 725.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.63%, with a gain of 1.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.43, showing growth from the present price of $46.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sun Life Financial Inc. Shares?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Diversified market. When comparing Sun Life Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -54.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc.’s position in SLF has decreased by -2.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 39,211,668 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.86 billion, following the sale of -1,060,875 additional shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in SLF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,658,646 additional shares for a total stake of worth $964.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,355,491.

During the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. subtracted a -174,145 position in SLF. TD Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -1.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.31%, now holding 15.5 million shares worth $734.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SLF holdings by 2.57% and now holds 13.99 million SLF shares valued at $663.06 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. SLF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.40% at present.