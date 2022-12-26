As of Friday, Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund’s (NYSE:NPFD) stock closed at $17.52, up from $17.09 the previous day. While Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund has overperformed by 2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NPFD fell by -30.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.88 to $16.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.95% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Analysis of Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund (NPFD)

Investors in Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.43 per share.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NPFD is recording 105.93K average volume.

How Do You Analyze Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NPFD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NPFD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Financial Services, Inc.’s position in NPFD has increased by 69.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 308,920 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.45 million, following the purchase of 126,317 additional shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in NPFD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,590 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 150,169.

During the first quarter, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Ne added a 60,421 position in NPFD. RBC Capital Markets LLC purchased an additional 52836.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 96.61%, now holding 0.11 million shares worth $1.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC increased its NPFD holdings by 84.07% and now holds 77186.0 NPFD shares valued at $1.36 million with the added 35252.0 shares during the period. NPFD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.01% at present.