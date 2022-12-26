The share price of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rose to $155.95 per share on Friday from $145.85. While Nabors Industries Ltd. has overperformed by 6.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBR rose by 79.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $207.67 to $79.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.07% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NBR. RBC Capital Mkts also rated NBR shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2021. Citigroup August 18, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for NBR, as published in its report on August 18, 2020. Goldman’s report from August 13, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $45 for NBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nabors Industries Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NBR is recording an average volume of 139.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.33%, with a gain of 10.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $184.78, showing growth from the present price of $155.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nabors Industries Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NBR has increased by 2.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,441,904 shares of the stock, with a value of $228.3 million, following the purchase of 36,360 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 58,966 additional shares for a total stake of worth $115.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 729,346.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -725 position in NBR. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional 86225.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.63%, now holding 0.35 million shares worth $55.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NBR holdings by -4.03% and now holds 0.29 million NBR shares valued at $46.29 million with the lessened 12270.0 shares during the period. NBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.70% at present.