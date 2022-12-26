As of Friday, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:LPL) stock closed at $4.94, down from $4.97 the previous day. While LG Display Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPL fell by -48.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.78 to $4.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.05% in the last 200 days.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LPL. UBS September 21, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for LPL, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

Investors in LG Display Co. Ltd. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.26 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LG Display Co. Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LPL is recording 484.12K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.72%, with a loss of -2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.80, showing decline from the present price of $4.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LG Display Co. Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in LPL has decreased by -2.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,576,382 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.9 million, following the sale of -132,486 additional shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates L made another increased to its shares in LPL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 579,275 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,534,899.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -165,739 position in LPL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 12061.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.90%, now holding 0.65 million shares worth $3.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sculptor Capital LP decreased its LPL holdings by -20.71% and now holds 0.58 million LPL shares valued at $3.29 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. LPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.10% at present.