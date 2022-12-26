IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) marked $229.33 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $229.65. While IDEX Corporation has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IEX fell by -0.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $246.23 to $172.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.79% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On July 18, 2022, Stifel Downgraded IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) to Hold. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for IEX. Cowen also Upgraded IEX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Bernstein Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on January 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $230. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IEX, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. Loop Capital’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $234 for IEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of IDEX Corporation (IEX)

IEX currently pays a dividend of $2.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of IDEX Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 438.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IEX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.66%, with a gain of 0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $235.50, showing growth from the present price of $229.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IDEX Corporation Shares?

The USA based company IDEX Corporation (IEX) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing IDEX Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IEX has increased by 2.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,882,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.11 billion, following the purchase of 251,861 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in IEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -17,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $884.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,726,173.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -7,602 position in IEX. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.98%, now holding 2.96 million shares worth $703.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its IEX holdings by -2.96% and now holds 2.91 million IEX shares valued at $692.13 million with the lessened 88995.0 shares during the period.