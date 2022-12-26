The share price of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) rose to $156.92 per share on Friday from $155.33. While Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMG fell by -2.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $171.38 to $108.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.05% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) to Buy. Credit Suisse also rated AMG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $186. Deutsche Bank July 12, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AMG, as published in its report on July 12, 2021. Citigroup’s report from July 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $246 for AMG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AMG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMG is recording an average volume of 304.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.30%, with a gain of 1.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $173.93, showing growth from the present price of $156.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Asset Management sector, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) is based in the USA. When comparing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Edgepoint Investment Group, Inc.’s position in AMG has decreased by -14.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,238,169 shares of the stock, with a value of $679.89 million, following the sale of -706,714 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 121,049 additional shares for a total stake of worth $618.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,855,328.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -38,676 position in AMG. Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL purchased an additional 10116.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.42%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $391.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its AMG holdings by 2.43% and now holds 2.08 million AMG shares valued at $333.25 million with the added 49201.0 shares during the period. AMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.