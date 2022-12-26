A share of Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) closed at $27.03 per share on Friday, down from $27.39 day before. While Insteel Industries Inc. has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IIIN fell by -25.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.51 to $22.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.19% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On June 10, 2020, Sidoti Downgraded Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) to Neutral. A report published by Sidoti on March 17, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for IIIN. Sidoti also Downgraded IIIN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 22, 2020. Sidoti July 09, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IIIN, as published in its report on July 09, 2018. Sidoti’s report from April 11, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $34 for IIIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

It’s important to note that IIIN shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Insteel Industries Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IIIN is registering an average volume of 140.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a gain of 10.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.00, showing growth from the present price of $27.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IIIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Insteel Industries Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Metal Fabrication market, Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) is based in the USA. When comparing Insteel Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IIIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IIIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IIIN has increased by 3.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,170,929 shares of the stock, with a value of $93.51 million, following the purchase of 109,056 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in IIIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -16,731 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,329,740.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 52,459 position in IIIN. Royce & Associates LP purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.18%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $21.34 million. IIIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.20% at present.