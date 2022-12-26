A share of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) closed at $12.84 per share on Friday, up from $12.69 day before. While Gladstone Investment Corporation has overperformed by 1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAIN fell by -20.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.74 to $11.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.69% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GAIN. Janney also rated GAIN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 12, 2022. National Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GAIN, as published in its report on March 06, 2020. Wedbush’s report from February 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for GAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

It’s important to note that GAIN shareholders are currently getting $0.96 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GAIN is registering an average volume of 143.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.19%, with a loss of -1.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gladstone Investment Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

