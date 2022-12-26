The share price of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) fell to $299.28 per share on Friday from $299.59. While CACI International Inc has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CACI rose by 12.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $319.33 to $238.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.09% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on April 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CACI. Stifel also rated CACI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $305 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 18, 2022. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CACI, as published in its report on January 24, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from May 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $311 for CACI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of CACI International Inc (CACI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CACI International Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CACI is recording an average volume of 131.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.99%, with a loss of -0.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $323.15, showing growth from the present price of $299.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CACI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CACI International Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, CACI International Inc (CACI) is based in the USA. When comparing CACI International Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CACI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CACI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CACI has increased by 0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,260,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $705.97 million, following the purchase of 13,868 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CACI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -8,642 additional shares for a total stake of worth $580.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,859,449.

During the first quarter, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL subtracted a -1,554 position in CACI. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.34%, now holding 1.03 million shares worth $321.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its CACI holdings by 12.16% and now holds 0.84 million CACI shares valued at $263.17 million with the added 91363.0 shares during the period. CACI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.