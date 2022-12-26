As of Friday, Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) stock closed at $37.36, up from $36.94 the previous day. While Air Lease Corporation has overperformed by 1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AL fell by -14.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.00 to $29.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on February 18, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AL. Cowen also reiterated AL shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2019. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on April 08, 2019, and assigned a price target of $52. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AL, as published in its report on March 14, 2018. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Air Lease Corporation (AL)

Investors in Air Lease Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Air Lease Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AL is recording 477.20K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a loss of -0.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.86, showing growth from the present price of $37.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Air Lease Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AL has increased by 1.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,536,487 shares of the stock, with a value of $368.3 million, following the purchase of 182,601 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in AL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 169,304 additional shares for a total stake of worth $253.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,553,426.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -106,790 position in AL. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -0.83 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.65%, now holding 4.84 million shares worth $186.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AL holdings by -0.75% and now holds 3.7 million AL shares valued at $143.04 million with the lessened 27861.0 shares during the period. AL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.