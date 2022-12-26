The share price of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) rose to $45.85 per share on Friday from $45.40. While WSFS Financial Corporation has overperformed by 0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WSFS fell by -9.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.30 to $37.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.09% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Janney started tracking WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WSFS. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded WSFS shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2021. Keefe Bruyette July 23, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for WSFS, as published in its report on July 23, 2021. DA Davidson’s report from March 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $54 for WSFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Boenning & Scattergood also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WSFS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of WSFS Financial Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WSFS is recording an average volume of 296.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a gain of 2.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.50, showing growth from the present price of $45.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WSFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WSFS Financial Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is based in the USA. When comparing WSFS Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WSFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WSFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WSFS has decreased by -0.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,868,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $430.22 million, following the sale of -86,236 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WSFS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -35,760 additional shares for a total stake of worth $337.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,948,711.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its WSFS holdings by -5.32% and now holds 2.52 million WSFS shares valued at $122.13 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. WSFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.