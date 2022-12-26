As of Friday, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s (NYSE:NRK) stock closed at $10.21, down from $10.25 the previous day. While Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRK fell by -26.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.86 to $9.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.04% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)

Investors in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.49 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NRK is recording 324.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.04%, with a loss of -1.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Karpus Management, Inc.’s position in NRK has increased by 1.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,146,477 shares of the stock, with a value of $97.04 million, following the purchase of 115,265 additional shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in NRK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.37%.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its NRK holdings by 10.79% and now holds 0.65 million NRK shares valued at $6.94 million with the added 63715.0 shares during the period. NRK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.78% at present.