As of Friday, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) stock closed at $181.22, up from $177.84 the previous day. While FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLT fell by -18.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $265.30 to $161.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.60% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) to Neutral. Wells Fargo also rated FLT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $294 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on July 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $270. Citigroup April 01, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FLT, as published in its report on April 01, 2021. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLT is recording 649.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.25%, with a loss of -0.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $228.12, showing growth from the present price of $181.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. Shares?

The Information Technology Services market is dominated by FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) based in the USA. When comparing FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FLT has decreased by -1.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,905,661 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.55 billion, following the sale of -125,192 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in FLT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -565,866 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.13 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,751,679.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FLT holdings by -2.59% and now holds 3.52 million FLT shares valued at $689.83 million with the lessened 93300.0 shares during the period. FLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.