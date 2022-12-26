The share price of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) rose to $37.94 per share on Friday from $37.74. While Horace Mann Educators Corporation has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HMN fell by -1.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.95 to $32.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) to Overweight. A report published by Raymond James on February 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for HMN. Piper Sandler also Downgraded HMN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2021. Sandler O’Neill Initiated an Buy rating on May 22, 2019, and assigned a price target of $46. Keefe Bruyette September 05, 2017d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HMN, as published in its report on September 05, 2017. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HMN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HMN is recording an average volume of 209.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.25%, with a gain of 6.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.50, showing growth from the present price of $37.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Horace Mann Educators Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Property & Casualty sector, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) is based in the USA. When comparing Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HMN has decreased by -0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,643,820 shares of the stock, with a value of $217.8 million, following the sale of -56,221 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 34,769 additional shares for a total stake of worth $191.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,957,156.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 47,911 position in HMN. EARNEST Partners LLC purchased an additional 42516.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.40%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $118.81 million.