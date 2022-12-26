Within its last year performance, FRSX fell by -72.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.92 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.50% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2018, The Benchmark Company started tracking Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) recommending Speculative Buy.

Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 407.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FRSX has an average volume of 299.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.32%, with a loss of -3.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in FRSX has decreased by -51.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 205,735 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.14 million, following the sale of -221,871 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in FRSX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -41.91%.

At the end of the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its FRSX holdings by -55.79% and now holds 99403.0 FRSX shares valued at $65606.0 with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. FRSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.82% at present.