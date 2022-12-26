A share of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) closed at $40.52 per share on Friday, up from $40.16 day before. While First Merchants Corporation has overperformed by 0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRME fell by -1.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.12 to $34.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.24% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) to Strong Buy. A report published by Hovde Group on December 13, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FRME. Janney also Upgraded FRME shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2021. Stephens November 12, 2020d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for FRME, as published in its report on November 12, 2020. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

It’s important to note that FRME shareholders are currently getting $1.28 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

First Merchants Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FRME is registering an average volume of 164.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.50, showing growth from the present price of $40.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Merchants Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, First Merchants Corporation (FRME) is based in the USA. When comparing First Merchants Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRME has increased by 2.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,158,969 shares of the stock, with a value of $272.29 million, following the purchase of 136,454 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FRME during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -53,038 additional shares for a total stake of worth $156.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,550,113.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 39,119 position in FRME. EARNEST Partners LLC sold an additional 26436.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.01%, now holding 2.59 million shares worth $114.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cardinal Capital Management LLC increased its FRME holdings by 4.20% and now holds 2.36 million FRME shares valued at $104.3 million with the added 95170.0 shares during the period. FRME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.