A share of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) closed at $128.69 per share on Friday, up from $128.37 day before. While Fabrinet has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FN rose by 9.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $136.08 to $74.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.07% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on April 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FN. Northland Capital also reiterated FN shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $112 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 02, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 02, 2021, but set its price target from $125 to $130. JP Morgan resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for FN, as published in its report on November 02, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $96 for FN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fabrinet’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FN is registering an average volume of 201.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a gain of 2.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $136.90, showing growth from the present price of $128.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fabrinet Shares?

A giant in the Electronic Components market, Fabrinet (FN) is based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing Fabrinet shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FN has increased by 1.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,280,414 shares of the stock, with a value of $704.46 million, following the purchase of 70,766 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,424 additional shares for a total stake of worth $543.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,076,191.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 182,452 position in FN. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 183.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.01%, now holding 1.53 million shares worth $204.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its FN holdings by -14.31% and now holds 1.51 million FN shares valued at $200.89 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period.