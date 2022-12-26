The share price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose to $15.90 per share on Friday from $15.74. While Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOLI rose by 16.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.43 to $11.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.09% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HOLI. JP Morgan April 17, 2019d the rating to Overweight on April 17, 2019, and set its price target from $23 to $26. JP Morgan April 09, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HOLI, as published in its report on April 09, 2019. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HOLI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HOLI is recording an average volume of 293.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a loss of -7.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Electrical Equipment & Parts sector, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is based in the China. When comparing Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 49.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Davis Selected Advisers LP’s position in HOLI has decreased by -8.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,639,188 shares of the stock, with a value of $96.43 million, following the sale of -509,554 additional shares during the last quarter. FIL Investment Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HOLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.66%.

At the end of the first quarter, Oasis Management increased its HOLI holdings by 40.67% and now holds 2.16 million HOLI shares valued at $36.99 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period. HOLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.60% at present.