The share price of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) rose to $6.17 per share on Friday from $6.12. While Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRESY rose by 33.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.55 to $4.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.17% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On March 24, 2008, HSBC Securities Upgraded Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) to Overweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on July 19, 2007, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CRESY. UBS also Downgraded CRESY shares as ‘Reduce’, setting a target price of $22.30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 27, 2007.

Analysis of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CRESY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.15 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRESY is recording an average volume of 95.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 3.18% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Shares?

A leading company in the Farm Products sector, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRESY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRESY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Macquarie Investment Management B’s position in CRESY has decreased by -0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,310,385 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.84 million, following the sale of -5,107 additional shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CRESY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 20,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,504,409.

CRESY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.40% at present.