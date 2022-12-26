A share of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) closed at $1.55 per share on Friday, up from $1.54 day before. While DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DMAC fell by -56.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.94 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.75% in the last 200 days.

On April 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) recommending Outperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on February 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DMAC. Guggenheim also rated DMAC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 30, 2020. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on July 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $14. Dougherty & Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DMAC, as published in its report on April 30, 2019. Lake Street’s report from March 05, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $9 for DMAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DMAC is registering an average volume of 67.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 1.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DMAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DMAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DMAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,394,929 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.66 million, following the purchase of 1,394,929 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 786,552.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DMAC holdings by 4.63% and now holds 0.19 million DMAC shares valued at $0.22 million with the added 8197.0 shares during the period. DMAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.50% at present.