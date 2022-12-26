As of Friday, Crown Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) stock closed at $82.58, up from $81.66 the previous day. While Crown Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCK fell by -21.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $130.42 to $66.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.11% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on September 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CCK. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CCK shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2022. BMO Capital Markets February 10, 2022d the rating to Outperform on February 10, 2022, and set its price target from $110 to $140. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CCK, as published in its report on October 13, 2021. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Investors in Crown Holdings Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Crown Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CCK is recording 1.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 2.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.06, showing growth from the present price of $82.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crown Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCK has decreased by -1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,292,290 shares of the stock, with a value of $928.34 million, following the sale of -117,830 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in CCK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.81%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -110,103 additional shares for a total stake of worth $490.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,961,660.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -57,848 position in CCK. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -1.7 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -30.50%, now holding 3.88 million shares worth $318.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L increased its CCK holdings by 2.13% and now holds 3.49 million CCK shares valued at $286.88 million with the added 72866.0 shares during the period. CCK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.