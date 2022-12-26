As of Friday, The Buckle Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) stock closed at $45.23, up from $44.09 the previous day. While The Buckle Inc. has overperformed by 2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKE rose by 10.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.67 to $26.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2021, Sidoti started tracking The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 08, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for BKE. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded BKE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 02, 2018. Deutsche Bank April 07, 2017d the rating to Hold on April 07, 2017, and set its price target from $15 to $16. Wolfe Research May 09, 2016d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for BKE, as published in its report on May 09, 2016. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of The Buckle Inc. (BKE)

Investors in The Buckle Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Buckle Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 67.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BKE is recording 427.52K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.42%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.00, showing growth from the present price of $45.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Buckle Inc. Shares?

The Apparel Retail market is dominated by The Buckle Inc. (BKE) based in the USA. When comparing The Buckle Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BKE has increased by 4.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,498,717 shares of the stock, with a value of $197.72 million, following the purchase of 198,351 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BKE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 26,031 additional shares for a total stake of worth $188.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,286,675.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -9,026 position in BKE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 38914.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.47%, now holding 1.08 million shares worth $47.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its BKE holdings by -36.54% and now holds 0.83 million BKE shares valued at $36.61 million with the lessened -0.48 million shares during the period. BKE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.20% at present.