A share of Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) closed at $7.39 per share on Friday, up from $7.31 day before. While Provident Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PVBC fell by -59.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.21 to $6.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.69% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, Stephens Downgraded Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Stephens on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PVBC. Piper Sandler also Upgraded PVBC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 26, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on September 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $8.50. Compass Point March 04, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PVBC, as published in its report on March 04, 2020. Compass Point’s report from October 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for PVBC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC)

It’s important to note that PVBC shareholders are currently getting $0.16 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Provident Bancorp Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PVBC is registering an average volume of 122.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 1.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PVBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Provident Bancorp Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) is based in the USA. When comparing Provident Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PVBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PVBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,674,219 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.62 million, following the purchase of 1,674,219 additional shares during the last quarter. M3F, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PVBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 206,910 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,011,136.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -37,541 position in PVBC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 16102.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.13%, now holding 0.74 million shares worth $5.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its PVBC holdings by -18.86% and now holds 0.38 million PVBC shares valued at $2.6 million with the lessened 87165.0 shares during the period. PVBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.10% at present.