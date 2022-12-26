Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) closed Friday at $10.57 per share, down from $11.01 a day earlier. While Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDYN fell by -73.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.81 to $9.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.40% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2022, Needham Reiterated Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on November 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GDYN. JP Morgan also rated GDYN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 30, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on May 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GDYN, as published in its report on October 15, 2020. Canaccord Genuity’s report from September 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GDYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GDYN is recording an average volume of 542.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a loss of -1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDYN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDYN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in GDYN has decreased by -16.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,150,309 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.87 million, following the sale of -801,384 additional shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in GDYN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 802,968 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,804,475.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -7,089 position in GDYN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.54%, now holding 2.63 million shares worth $33.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. increased its GDYN holdings by 41.67% and now holds 2.55 million GDYN shares valued at $32.49 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period. GDYN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.80% at present.