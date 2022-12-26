A share of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) closed at $1.41 per share on Friday, up from $1.29 day before. While Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 9.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYT fell by -86.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.71 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.62% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on July 13, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CYT. Morgan Stanley also rated CYT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on July 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CYT, as published in its report on July 13, 2021.

Analysis of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT)

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CYT is registering an average volume of 48.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.36%, with a gain of 14.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CYT has decreased by -9.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,484,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.02 million, following the sale of -386,231 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,643,640.

During the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP subtracted a -43,800 position in CYT. Newtyn Management LLC purchased an additional 47864.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.90%, now holding 0.65 million shares worth $0.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, CaaS Capital Management LP increased its CYT holdings by 672.15% and now holds 0.62 million CYT shares valued at $0.89 million with the added 0.54 million shares during the period. CYT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.80% at present.