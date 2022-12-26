CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) marked $0.98 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.01. While CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBAT fell by -41.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.75 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.66% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 501.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 185.49K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CBAT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.52%, with a loss of -16.86% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Shares?

The China based company CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is one of the biggest names in Electrical Equipment & Parts. When comparing CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -100.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CBAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CBAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Marshall Wace LLP’s position in CBAT has increased by 1.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 404,259 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.47 million, following the purchase of 5,900 additional shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP made another increased to its shares in CBAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 93.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 159,946 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 330,782.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 120,554 position in CBAT. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -52.68%, now holding 0.2 million shares worth $0.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its CBAT holdings by -54.74% and now holds 0.16 million CBAT shares valued at $0.19 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. CBAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.40% at present.