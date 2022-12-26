The share price of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) fell to $2.85 per share on Friday from $2.98. While SOPHiA GENETICS SA has underperformed by -4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOPH fell by -79.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.83 to $1.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) recommending Neutral. Morgan Stanley also rated SOPH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on August 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SOPH, as published in its report on August 17, 2021.

Analysis of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SOPHiA GENETICS SA’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SOPH is recording an average volume of 80.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.28%, with a gain of 35.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SOPHiA GENETICS SA Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banque Pictet & Cie SA made another increased to its shares in SOPH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 24,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,171,940.

During the first quarter, Credit Suisse Asset Management subtracted a -3,388 position in SOPH. Principal Global Investors LLC purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 34.77%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $3.38 million. SOPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.00% at present.