Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) marked $73.60 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $72.91. While Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has overperformed by 0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PNFP fell by -21.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $111.31 to $67.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Jefferies on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PNFP. Raymond James also Upgraded PNFP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on April 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $100. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PNFP, as published in its report on May 21, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $105 for PNFP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

PNFP currently pays a dividend of $0.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 443.34K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PNFP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.25%, with a gain of 4.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.40, showing growth from the present price of $73.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PNFP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PNFP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PNFP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PNFP has increased by 0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,718,433 shares of the stock, with a value of $563.61 million, following the purchase of 15,583 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PNFP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.84%.

At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its PNFP holdings by 25.13% and now holds 1.78 million PNFP shares valued at $149.53 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. PNFP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.