Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) closed Friday at $51.13 per share, up from $50.91 a day earlier. While Brighthouse Financial Inc. has overperformed by 0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHF fell by -2.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.33 to $38.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.82% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) to Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on January 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BHF. Wolfe Research also rated BHF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2022. Evercore ISI January 05, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for BHF, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $57 for BHF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BHF is recording an average volume of 537.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a gain of 2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.90, showing growth from the present price of $51.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BHF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brighthouse Financial Inc. Shares?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Life market. When comparing Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -326.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BHF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BHF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in BHF has decreased by -0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,194,494 shares of the stock, with a value of $512.5 million, following the sale of -91,974 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BHF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -417,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $394.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,074,077.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -327,166 position in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.60%, now holding 3.48 million shares worth $193.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Greenlight Capital, Inc. decreased its BHF holdings by -4.53% and now holds 3.34 million BHF shares valued at $186.26 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. BHF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.