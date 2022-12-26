Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) marked $9.93 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $9.91. While Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has overperformed by 0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APEN rose by 26.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.30 to $3.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 70.09% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 30, 2022, Lake Street Downgraded Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) to Hold. A report published by Cowen on December 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for APEN. Stifel also rated APEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2021. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on September 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for APEN, as published in its report on May 17, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from April 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $2 for APEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 743.10K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.71%, with a loss of -0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s position in APEN has increased by 6.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,973,906 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.26 million, following the purchase of 250,896 additional shares during the last quarter. CPMG, Inc. made another increased to its shares in APEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 58,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,963,641.

During the first quarter, Stonepine Capital Management LLC added a 670,632 position in APEN. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.65%, now holding 2.01 million shares worth $20.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its APEN holdings by 92.95% and now holds 1.84 million APEN shares valued at $18.66 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. APEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.