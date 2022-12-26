In Friday’s session, AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) marked $13.28 per share, down from $13.64 in the previous session. While AngioDynamics Inc. has underperformed by -2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGO fell by -52.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.00 to $11.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.92% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for ANGO. Raymond James also Upgraded ANGO shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 25, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets April 01, 2019d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ANGO, as published in its report on April 01, 2019. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AngioDynamics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ANGO has an average volume of 571.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a gain of 8.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AngioDynamics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANGO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANGO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ANGO has increased by 1.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,006,498 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.78 million, following the purchase of 96,679 additional shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ANGO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.39%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -40,790 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,892,365.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -46,278 position in ANGO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 39296.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.58%, now holding 2.53 million shares worth $32.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its ANGO holdings by 46.81% and now holds 2.47 million ANGO shares valued at $32.0 million with the added 0.79 million shares during the period. ANGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.30% at present.