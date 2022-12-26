The share price of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) rose to $93.72 per share on Friday from $92.76. While American States Water Company has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AWR fell by -6.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.77 to $71.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.78% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, UBS started tracking American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) recommending Sell. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for AWR. Barclays also Downgraded AWR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 08, 2021. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for AWR, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from September 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $79 for AWR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of American States Water Company (AWR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AWR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.59 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of American States Water Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AWR is recording an average volume of 193.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.24%, with a gain of 0.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.25, showing growth from the present price of $93.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American States Water Company Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Water sector, American States Water Company (AWR) is based in the USA. When comparing American States Water Company shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AWR has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,669,226 shares of the stock, with a value of $555.53 million, following the sale of -872 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 52,487 additional shares for a total stake of worth $441.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,508,840.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 159,773 position in AWR. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased an additional 25000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.36%, now holding 1.08 million shares worth $106.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its AWR holdings by -5.17% and now holds 1.06 million AWR shares valued at $103.85 million with the lessened 57728.0 shares during the period. AWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.50% at present.