Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) marked $56.33 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $55.13. While Ameresco Inc. has overperformed by 2.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRC fell by -27.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.73 to $40.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.46% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On September 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) to Buy. ROTH Capital also Downgraded AMRC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2022. BofA Securities March 24, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 24, 2022, and set its price target from $85 to $81. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMRC, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $61 for AMRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ameresco Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 327.45K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMRC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.12%, with a loss of -6.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.54, showing growth from the present price of $56.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameresco Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is one of the biggest names in Engineering & Construction. When comparing Ameresco Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMRC has increased by 6.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,908,559 shares of the stock, with a value of $190.57 million, following the purchase of 177,031 additional shares during the last quarter. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co made another decreased to its shares in AMRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -303,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $183.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,806,072.

During the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB added a 192,301 position in AMRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 23916.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.27%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $125.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its AMRC holdings by 1.18% and now holds 1.17 million AMRC shares valued at $76.73 million with the added 13657.0 shares during the period. AMRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.