Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) closed Friday at $89.36 per share, up from $88.09 a day earlier. While Amdocs Limited has overperformed by 1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOX rose by 20.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.24 to $72.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.77% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on November 11, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DOX. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 31, 2018, but set its price target from $72 to $75. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DOX, as published in its report on May 09, 2017. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

The current dividend for DOX investors is set at $1.58 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Amdocs Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOX is recording an average volume of 579.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.50%, with a gain of 2.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.67, showing growth from the present price of $89.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amdocs Limited Shares?

Amdocs Limited (DOX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing Amdocs Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DOX has decreased by -2.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,488,064 shares of the stock, with a value of $931.97 million, following the sale of -280,462 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in DOX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 87,247 additional shares for a total stake of worth $638.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,186,833.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC added a 8,339 position in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.44%, now holding 5.62 million shares worth $499.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC decreased its DOX holdings by -1.76% and now holds 5.2 million DOX shares valued at $462.21 million with the lessened 93319.0 shares during the period. DOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.