Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) marked $44.59 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $45.11. While Altair Engineering Inc. has underperformed by -1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALTR fell by -39.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.38 to $43.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.86% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, Needham started tracking Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) recommending Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ALTR. Oppenheimer also rated ALTR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2022. Goldman June 27, 2022d the rating to Sell on June 27, 2022, and set its price target from $62 to $41. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALTR, as published in its report on November 09, 2021. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Altair Engineering Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 362.87K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.88, showing growth from the present price of $44.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altair Engineering Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Matrix Capital Management Co. LP’s position in ALTR has increased by 10.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,305,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $505.67 million, following the purchase of 1,005,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ALTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 74,120 additional shares for a total stake of worth $232.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,743,804.

During the first quarter, Pictet Asset Management SA subtracted a -90,989 position in ALTR. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 98353.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.01%, now holding 3.17 million shares worth $155.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased its ALTR holdings by 14.77% and now holds 2.43 million ALTR shares valued at $119.21 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. ALTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.10% at present.