A share of Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) closed at $80.06 per share on Friday, up from $77.88 day before. While Agilysys Inc. has overperformed by 2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGYS rose by 80.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.17 to $31.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 61.46% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AGYS. Craig Hallum also Downgraded AGYS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 27, 2022. Craig Hallum May 19, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AGYS, as published in its report on May 19, 2021. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Agilysys Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGYS is registering an average volume of 168.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 4.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.33, showing growth from the present price of $80.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agilysys Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) is based in the USA. When comparing Agilysys Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 247.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 487.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AGYS has increased by 0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,924,365 shares of the stock, with a value of $194.18 million, following the purchase of 352 additional shares during the last quarter. MAK Capital One LLC made another decreased to its shares in AGYS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -156,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $136.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,060,458.

During the first quarter, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC subtracted a -153,063 position in AGYS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 60948.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.80%, now holding 1.66 million shares worth $110.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP increased its AGYS holdings by 5.44% and now holds 1.42 million AGYS shares valued at $94.37 million with the added 73378.0 shares during the period.