In Friday’s session, Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) marked $111.34 per share, up from $110.79 in the previous session. While Qualys Inc. has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QLYS fell by -20.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $162.36 to $107.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.32% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 02, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Needham on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for QLYS. Berenberg also Upgraded QLYS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $168 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 21, 2022. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $142. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for QLYS, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from July 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $120 for QLYS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Qualys Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and QLYS has an average volume of 399.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.48%, with a loss of -1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $140.94, showing growth from the present price of $111.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QLYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qualys Inc. Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant Qualys Inc. (QLYS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Qualys Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QLYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QLYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in QLYS has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,852,880 shares of the stock, with a value of $475.14 million, following the purchase of 43,580 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in QLYS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 20,059 additional shares for a total stake of worth $413.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,352,588.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis subtracted a -14,570 position in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.55%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $161.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its QLYS holdings by 4.64% and now holds 1.21 million QLYS shares valued at $148.84 million with the added 53473.0 shares during the period. QLYS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.