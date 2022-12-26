A share of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) closed at $5.47 per share on Friday, up from $5.42 day before. While Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GILT fell by -26.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.11 to $4.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.05% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2013, National Securities Downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) to Neutral. A report published by Brigantine on March 29, 2012, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GILT. Oppenheimer also rated GILT shares as ‘Perform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 22, 2011. Oppenheimer Initiated an Buy rating on March 22, 2007, and assigned a price target of $10. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GILT, as published in its report on January 18, 2007.

Analysis of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GILT is registering an average volume of 180.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a gain of 6.63% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GILT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GILT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in GILT has increased by 603.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,844,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.3 million, following the purchase of 5,870,908 additional shares during the last quarter. Meitav Mutual Funds Ltd. made another increased to its shares in GILT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 383 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,381,369.

During the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC added a 85,413 position in GILT. Group One Trading LP purchased an additional 75616.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.65%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $10.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. decreased its GILT holdings by -2.29% and now holds 1.48 million GILT shares valued at $9.17 million with the lessened 34764.0 shares during the period. GILT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.00% at present.