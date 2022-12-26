Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) marked $81.75 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $81.56. While Amedisys Inc. has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMED fell by -49.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.91 to $79.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) to Mkt Perform. A report published by UBS on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AMED. Stifel also rated AMED shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $128 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. BofA Securities June 21, 2022d the rating to Underperform on June 21, 2022, and set its price target from $145 to $102. UBS March 01, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMED, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $190 for AMED shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Amedisys Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 457.02K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMED stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a loss of -3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.54, showing growth from the present price of $81.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amedisys Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is one of the biggest names in Medical Care Facilities. When comparing Amedisys Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMED has increased by 0.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,000,626 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.33 million, following the purchase of 10,623 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in AMED during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 174,754 additional shares for a total stake of worth $238.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,612,954.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 26,543 position in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.19%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $148.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its AMED holdings by 1.10% and now holds 1.33 million AMED shares valued at $120.99 million with the added 14406.0 shares during the period.