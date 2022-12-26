Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) marked $214.35 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $213.31. While Saia Inc. has overperformed by 0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAIA fell by -33.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $342.99 to $168.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.34% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) to Underperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SAIA. Evercore ISI also Downgraded SAIA shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $243 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 22, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $234. UBS May 23, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SAIA, as published in its report on May 23, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $222 for SAIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Saia Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 425.50K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SAIA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -6.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $237.60, showing growth from the present price of $214.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Saia Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Saia Inc. (SAIA) is one of the biggest names in Trucking. When comparing Saia Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in SAIA has decreased by -0.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,489,376 shares of the stock, with a value of $849.98 million, following the sale of -11,029 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in SAIA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 981,138 additional shares for a total stake of worth $667.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,741,586.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -18,837 position in SAIA. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 30696.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.17%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $629.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SAIA holdings by 0.07% and now holds 0.88 million SAIA shares valued at $215.09 million with the added 652.0 shares during the period.