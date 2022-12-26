The share price of Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) fell to $31.57 per share on Friday from $31.78. While Cohu Inc. has underperformed by -0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COHU fell by -16.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.86 to $24.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.87% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COHU. Rosenblatt also rated COHU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2021. Goldman August 12, 2021d the rating to Sell on August 12, 2021, and set its price target from $37 to $30. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for COHU, as published in its report on July 21, 2021. Rosenblatt’s report from June 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for COHU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cohu Inc. (COHU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cohu Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COHU is recording an average volume of 288.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a loss of -6.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COHU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cohu Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Cohu Inc. (COHU) is based in the USA. When comparing Cohu Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COHU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COHU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in COHU has decreased by -0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,043,605 shares of the stock, with a value of $252.3 million, following the sale of -51,385 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in COHU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 65,781 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,512,780.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,804 position in COHU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.73%, now holding 2.72 million shares worth $97.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its COHU holdings by 20.62% and now holds 2.06 million COHU shares valued at $73.63 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. COHU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.70% at present.