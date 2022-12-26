AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) closed Friday at $54.82 per share, up from $54.00 a day earlier. While AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXS rose by 5.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.39 to $48.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.10% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 19, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for AXS. Wells Fargo also Upgraded AXS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on November 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $65. BofA Securities January 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for AXS, as published in its report on January 07, 2021. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

The current dividend for AXS investors is set at $1.76 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AXS is recording an average volume of 542.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.01%, with a gain of 0.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.33, showing growth from the present price of $54.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Shares?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Property & Casualty market. When comparing AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -136.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 10,132,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $583.23 million, following the purchase of 10,132,588 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 61,435 additional shares for a total stake of worth $472.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,200,727.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC subtracted a -855,720 position in AXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.53%, now holding 3.63 million shares worth $208.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AXS holdings by 1.71% and now holds 3.01 million AXS shares valued at $173.0 million with the added 50498.0 shares during the period. AXS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.80% at present.