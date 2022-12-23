As of Thursday, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock closed at $9.73, down from $10.01 the previous day. While Hudson Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HDSN rose by 137.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.46 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.97% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 12, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HDSN. B. Riley FBR Inc. also reiterated HDSN shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 06, 2018. Singular Research December 23, 2013d its ‘BUY – Long-Term’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HDSN, as published in its report on December 23, 2013.

Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 86.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HDSN is recording 624.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -7.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HDSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Technologies Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Chemicals market is dominated by Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) based in the USA. When comparing Hudson Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 84.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

