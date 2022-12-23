Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) marked $17.12 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $17.57. While Euronav NV has underperformed by -2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EURN rose by 94.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.00 to $7.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.67% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EURN. Jefferies also rated EURN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies April 27, 2022d the rating to Hold on April 27, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $12. ING Group April 12, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for EURN, as published in its report on April 12, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for EURN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 1.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EURN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.65%, with a loss of -8.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.95, showing decline from the present price of $17.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EURN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Euronav NV Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EURN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EURN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EURN has increased by 7.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,781,050 shares of the stock, with a value of $171.23 million, following the purchase of 584,490 additional shares during the last quarter. Merrill Lynch International made another increased to its shares in EURN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,138.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,987,817 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,425,985.

During the first quarter, Barclays Capital Securities Ltd. added a 3,668,856 position in EURN. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 1.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.40%, now holding 4.78 million shares worth $93.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its EURN holdings by -49.54% and now holds 3.99 million EURN shares valued at $77.85 million with the lessened -3.92 million shares during the period. EURN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.10% at present.