California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) closed Thursday at $41.79 per share, down from $43.26 a day earlier. While California Resources Corporation has underperformed by -3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRC rose by 0.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.46 to $35.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.00% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) to Neutral. A report published by Stifel on October 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRC. MKM Partners also rated CRC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. BofA Securities July 19, 2022d the rating to Underperform on July 19, 2022, and set its price target from $74 to $49. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRC, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $64 for CRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of California Resources Corporation (CRC)

The current dividend for CRC investors is set at $1.13 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of California Resources Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRC is recording an average volume of 651.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a loss of -3.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.00, showing growth from the present price of $41.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze California Resources Corporation Shares?

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing California Resources Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 346.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CRC has increased by 3.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,423,167 shares of the stock, with a value of $336.86 million, following the purchase of 229,054 additional shares during the last quarter. GoldenTree Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in CRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,442,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $263.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,805,416.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -1,449,076 position in CRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.49%, now holding 4.7 million shares worth $213.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Corvex Management LP decreased its CRC holdings by -9.68% and now holds 3.06 million CRC shares valued at $138.76 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period.