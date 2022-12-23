The share price of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) fell to $12.14 per share on Thursday from $12.18. While Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBH fell by -34.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.79 to $10.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.29% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 15, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) recommending Overweight. A report published by Cowen on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SBH. Morgan Stanley June 16, 2022d the rating to Underweight on June 16, 2022, and set its price target from $19 to $12. Oppenheimer May 05, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for SBH, as published in its report on May 05, 2022. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 64.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SBH is recording an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a loss of -4.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.70, showing growth from the present price of $12.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is based in the USA. When comparing Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SBH has increased by 4.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,668,407 shares of the stock, with a value of $184.26 million, following the purchase of 626,040 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SBH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -183,685 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,435,400.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 86,906 position in SBH. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.05%, now holding 8.01 million shares worth $94.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its SBH holdings by -30.89% and now holds 7.6 million SBH shares valued at $89.37 million with the lessened -3.4 million shares during the period.