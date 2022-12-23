The share price of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) fell to $22.73 per share on Thursday from $23.01. While Rent-A-Center Inc. has underperformed by -1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCII fell by -53.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.88 to $16.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.33% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for RCII. Raymond James also Downgraded RCII shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $85. Janney August 12, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RCII, as published in its report on August 12, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $58 for RCII shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of RCII’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RCII is recording an average volume of 808.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a loss of -4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.33, showing growth from the present price of $22.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rent-A-Center Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Rental & Leasing Services sector, Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is based in the USA. When comparing Rent-A-Center Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 76.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -133.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RCII has increased by 10.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,322,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $200.49 million, following the purchase of 772,595 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in RCII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -145,521 additional shares for a total stake of worth $183.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,615,048.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 67,210 position in RCII. Engaged Capital LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.54%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $86.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RCII holdings by -1.93% and now holds 2.11 million RCII shares valued at $50.8 million with the lessened 41499.0 shares during the period. RCII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.